Jillian Michaels shows you how to burn fat and boost your metabolism — in just 7 minutes

“The harder you work right now, the faster your body’s going to change,” says Jillian Michaels in her brand new, game-changing Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge, designed for Yahoo Life readers. The iconic trainer created the program to suit busy people of all fitness levels, with an exclusive reward for you, too!

Day two’s workout (Catch Day one, here) is all about High-Intensity Interval Training, otherwise known as HIIT. HIIT workouts are major fat-burners, because they require you to exert yourself to the max for short intervals—sort of like a series of sprints instead of a marathon. Putting intense stress on your body for brief spurts followed by brief recovery periods forces your system to adapt fast and turbo charges its calorie-burning powers.

You don’t just burn calories during this HIIT challenge—your body continues to melt fat long after it’s over. “I know it can sound a little intimidating,” says Michaels, “but I promise you we’re going to cruise right though this, and you’re going to feel amazing.”

Ready for your day-two challenge—today’s seven-minute HIIT workout?

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a total-body HIIT program designed to jumpstart your whole system with 10 dynamic circuits you complete in about 20 seconds seconds each. “These very dynamic, explosive exercises burn a lot of calories while we’re doing them but also a lot of calories after the workout is over,” says Michaels. There are 12 body-tightening moves packed into this 7-minute workout. Here’s a preview of 3 of them — watch the video for the rest!

Boost your metabolism with Burpees

Burpees have a reputation for being tough—but that's why they work. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian MIchaels)

Is there any exercise more dreaded and more effective than the notorious burpee? Michaels is going for intense, and this aerobic power move is designed to get your heart pumping and your calories burning. “Explode off the ground,” Michaels says as she shows you how smoothly transition from the traditional push-up posture into a jumping upright position.

Burn fat fast and fight flabby arms with Speed Bag

By just using your arms, you're knocking out tons of calories and toning your shoulders and biceps. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

Ever marvel at the chiseled physiques of professional boxers? Speed bag training is one of the main tools in their fitness arsenal. Punching at an invisible speed bag per Michaels’ coaching burns an incredible amount of calories while also engaging your shoulders and biceps and targeting soft, flabby upper arms. “I get it. In the moment, sometimes exercise is not fun,” Michaels says. “But the results? That’s what you’re fighting for.”

Bolster bone density and get your heart pumping with Speed Rope

Jumping rope is even simpler when you don't need an actual rope—but it still has the same intense toning effect. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

One of the most simple ways to boost your heart rate and metabolism is with a good old-fashioned jump rope—an athlete favorite. And with Michaels’ Speed Rope challenge, you don’t even need a rope! For 20 seconds, “synergize your upper and lower body as if you’re really jumping rope,” says Michaels, “and focus on your breathing. This exercise should be done fast and with your feet just barely coming off the ground. It not only burns fat but improves coordination, helps bone density, and strengthens your legs.

Bookmark this link and check back every day this week, because Michaels’ custom program combines not just HIIT training but also total-body workouts, challenges meant to tone abs and legs, and even stretching and meditation routines.

