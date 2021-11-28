Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine'

Jillian Michaels Gets Engaged

Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels is engaged!

The fitness trainer is set to marry fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto, PEOPLE can confirm. Michaels, 47, and Minuto, 36, got engaged on Saturday.

"DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep," Michaels tells PEOPLE.

"It's easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that's when the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine," she continues.

The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels creator popped the question with a 7-carat emerald cut diamond featuring two single carat, trapezoid diamonds on each side. The stunning ring was crafted by a family friend and specialty jeweler at H&H Jewelers in Miami.

The former Biggest Loser trainer and Minuto have been dating since 2018. Michaels recently marked their three-year anniversary on Instagram.

"'We are all asleep until we fall in love' Happy Anniversary @deshannamarie ❤️ I adore you," she wrote.

To celebrate the couple's two-year anniversary in 2020, Michaels posted a photo of Minuto on Instagram, thanking her for "showing me how much love gives and how hard it works" and "for teaching me something new everyday."

She added, "Thank you for making me a better person. Thank you for being you and sharing yourself with me. I love you more."

Michaels previously opened up about her relationship with Minuto to PEOPLE, telling PEOPLE Now that she and her fiancée work out together. While Minuto was once a college athlete, even Michaels' workouts proved tough for her, the trainer said.

"What's interesting about DeShanna is she was like, a D1 athlete — some crazy great athlete … and is very fit, very lean, and was like, 'Okay, I'm going to start working out,'" Michaels said. "And so I was like, 'Alright babe.' "

"I gave her a little routine and she was like, 'I can't walk, I've been zombified, I hate you,' and then, over a couple of weeks … she's like, I just ran my mile in seven minutes and 15 seconds," Michaels added.

Michaels was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades before their split in 2018.

She and Rhoades share two children: daughter Lukensia, 11, whom Michaels adopted from Haiti in May 2012, and son Phoenix, 9, whom Rhoades gave birth to that same month and year.