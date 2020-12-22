Jillian Michaels’ 7-minute routine for stronger, leaner legs — created for Yahoo readers

The only thing better than the way strong, toned legs look in a pair of shorts is how good it feels to go for a long walk without pain or fatigue. Thanks to Jillian Micheals’ brand new, game-changing Seven-Minute, Seven-Day Workout Challenge—created just for Yahoo Life readers—the path to get stronger, leaner legs is just seven minutes away.

The iconic trainer designed this week-long program (check out our earlier challenges) to suit busy people of all fitness levels and target your whole body — with an exclusive reward for you, too! “You are going to feel fantastic after seven days,” says Michaels.

Today’s workout is an intensive leg program, but the transformation doesn’t just stop at your stems. “We’re also gonna be hitting that booty,” Michaels says. “I mean, who does not want lean legs and a poppin’ booty? I mean we all want that, right?” Yep, we sure do—and we’re willing to put in the work, especially if we can do it comfortably at home.

This leg-chiseling challenge is just the beginning. Michael’s is offering Yahoo Life readers an exclusive deal on her fitness app, which is stocked with a slew of effective 7-day workouts. Enjoy a free 7-day trial and a 3-month subscription for just $19.99 (usual price is $44.97), and 12-months for $59.99 (usual price is $179.88). (Yahoo Life may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.)

Jillian Michaels created a 7-minute fitness challenge just for Yahoo readers. (Photo: Jillian Michaels)

Watch it at the top of this article. It’s a strength-training workout designed to tone your legs and rear end with 12 circuits you complete in 25 seconds each. “These very dynamic, explosive exercises burn a lot of calories while we’re doing them but also a lot of calories after the workout is over,” says Michaels. “Let’s get rolling!”

Alternating Squat to Curtsey Lunge

A perky butt is one of the benefits of this power move. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

“I love a curtsey lunge because it absolutely crushes your glutes,” says Michaels of this move that keeps you low to the ground, challenging your legs to keep shifting your weight from left to right. “It’s a challenging lunge variation but really effective.” Do this one for 25 seconds and you’re going to feel the burn in your quads and hamstrings, too.

Alternating Leg Press in Bear

The most challenging part of this move is keeping your knees off the ground. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels)

This exercise keeps you on your hands and knees...almost. The challenging part is making sure to keep your knees about an inch off the ground —but that’s what really engages your core and “challenges the hell out of your balance and stability,“ says Michaels. For the proper posture, keep your palms flat and directly underneath the shoulders. Keep your spine is neutral and your torso parallel to the ground.

Alternating Curtsey Lunges

Stay low to the gruond to make this move most effective. (Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Michaels

“In all of your lunges make sure you get your legs as low to the ground as possible without slamminging your knee into the floor,” says Michaels, and this kind of restriction engages—you guessed it—your core. “Curtsey lunges place extra resistance on the quadriceps and the glutes,” Michaels adds, “so if you don’t have the core strength to perform this move yet, you can stick with backward lunges.”

If you’re out of shape or new to aerobics and strength training, then you’re a perfect fit for Michaels’ beginner-friendly, seven-day workout challenge. The custom program combines a series of High-Intensity Interval (HIIT) and total-body workouts with routines meant to tone abs and legs—and, of course, meditation and recovery routines. Each day introduces an easy-to-follow seven-minute workout—and Micheals’ signature no-nonsense coaching style will keep you right on track.

