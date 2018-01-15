Jill Zarin Breaks Her Silence Following Death of Husband Bobby: ‘Thank You For My Love’

It’s been a tough month for Jill Zarin. The Real Housewives of New York City star lost her husband, Bobby, to cancer last week. Bobby was 71 at the time of his death.

On Sunday, Jill shared a lengthy Instagram post in honor of her late husband.

“Rest In Peace my love. Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is,” she began. “Thank you for my love for sharing your life with me.. for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person.”

Jill promised to raise money for ITOG (the International Thyroid Oncology Group) in her husband’s absence. She also vowed to try to fix her own behavior to please him, saying, “I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can’t remind me.”

She concluded the post by thanking those who have reached out to her since Bobby’s passing.

“The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks,” she wrote. “I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages. Tomorrow is the funeral so I will sleep now. Love Jill.”

The Zarin family initially shared the news on Jill’s website on Saturday.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are,” they wrote.

