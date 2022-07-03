Jhené Aiko Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby with Longtime Partner Big Sean

Jhene Aiko and big sean . FYIbrand comm requested not to be credited

Jhené Aiko is pregnant!

PEOPLE can confirm that the Chilombo singer, 34, is expecting a baby with longtime partner Big Sean.

Aiko and Big Sean, also 34, were spotted walking in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where the singer was captured in photographs sporting a baby bump.

Aiko is already a mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

Representatives for Aiko and Big Sean did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Aiko and Big Sean — who have collaborated on music projects frequently — have been together on and off since 2016.

Rumors that the pair are expecting their first baby together began last month after a fan wrote on Twitter that he saw the couple, and Aiko's baby bump, while at a store.

"I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," the fan tweeted on June 14.

Back in 2020, Big Sean released the track "Deep Reverence," where he spoke about losing a child in one of the song's verses.

"Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking / Probably why the s--- around me get crazy and we lost the baby," he raps on the track.

Fans speculated at the time if the "we" that Big Sean referred to was himself and Aiko.