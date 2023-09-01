Jhayco and Peso Pluma Are Still Thinking of Their Exes on Banger ‘Ex-Special’

Jhayco peso pluma Jhayco peso pluma.jpg - Credit: Kristopher Muñiz*

Jhayco is following the success of his single “Holanda” with another anthem. On Thurday, the Puerto Rican reggaetón star tapped Peso Pluma for his new single “Ex-Special.”

“I’m excited to put out this record with my bro Peso Pluma. I’m not a stranger to collaborating with Mexican artists,” Jhayco tells Rolling Stone. “I love the culture and music. Creating this hit following up the current global success of ‘Holanda’ is a blessing.”

Jhayco is right: The musician last hopped on a remix of sad corridos singer Ivan Cornejo’s “Está Dañada” back in 2021.

The accompanying music video features the duo singing against various colorful backdrops including a room filled with balloons and flowers.

Jhayco’s new collab single comes after he performed at a sold-out show in Mexico City. “I’ll leave a lil photo of what’s coming,” he wrote in an Instagram caption, teasing his collab with Peso on Wednesday with a blurry photo of the pair. “🦇❌🕷️…😏,” the Mexican star coyly commented.

This year, he’s joined the likes of Duki, Haze, Tainy, and Quevedo for collaborations. Jhayco is set to commence his U.S. leg of the Vida Rockstar tour next month, with appearances in Chicago, Boston, and Miami.

As for Peso Pluma, the Mexican star has had a banner year, dropping his album Génesis in late June. He recently joined Blessd on “Ojos Azules,” Karol G on “Qlona,” and Gera MX on “Feria en el Sobre.”

“My background has influenced my music so much — it’s where I get my mix of sounds,” he told Rolling Stone earlier this summer. “My passion has always been music… I think it’s the music’s authenticity, the originality of it, that has taken us as far it has.”

