JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Granddaughter Tatianna Schlossberg Gets Married -- See the Wedding Pics!

Tatiana Schlossberg, the 27-year-old granddaughter of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis, married fellow Yale graduate George Moran on Saturday.

The official Facebook page for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum posted the couple's first wedding photos on Tuesday, exactly 64 years to the day after the former president and first lady wed.

"Congratulations to President Kennedy's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, and George Moran who were married over the weekend," read the caption, alongside two photos of the couple on their wedding day.

The pair, who met in college at Yale, exchanged vows at the family's estate overlooking the lush countryside of Martha's Vineyard with former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick officiating. Tatiana wore a sleeveless princess gown adorned with floral embroidery and carried a bouquet of wildflowers, while 28-year-old Moran, a fourth-year medical student at Columbia, donned a classic gray suit and pastel tie.

Tatiana, who previously worked at The New York Times as a reporter for the Science section, is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. She is the first of her siblings to get married -- she is sister to Rose, 28, and Jack, 24.

The couple announced their wedding in the Times on Sunday.

