Jesus Christ returns! Season 4 of 'The Chosen' coming to theaters before streaming

Season four of "The Chosen" is coming to a theater near you.

For the first time, the popular series will begin with a two-week run of the first three episodes on Feb. 1. Episodes 4 through 6 will come out in theaters Feb. 15, and episodes 7 and 8 will come out Feb. 29.

Once its theater run is over, the series will appear on The Chosen app, as well as television and cable.

According to its description, the show is about "the life of Jesus Christ through the lens of the ordinary people who connected with him in everyday interactions that changed the world."

The first sentence of Season 4, Episode One. pic.twitter.com/K01yiqhuKK — The Chosen (@thechosentv) January 29, 2024

But before you head out to start season 4, you'll want to catch up on the first three seasons.

Season one is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The first eight episodes of season two are available on Fox Nation, Prime Video and the UP Faith and Family app. Episode 9 is available on Peacock.

Season 4 will stream on the Chosen App, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, it will also air on cable, but no details have been announced.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Where to stream 'The Chosen' as season four is set to be released