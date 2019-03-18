Jessie James Decker wins rave reviews for ‘cheeky’ swimsuit pose: ‘Such a babe’

Jessie James Decker‘s “mama bod” is being admired from near and far.

The singer, 30, shared a snapshot of her “essentials” for a family vacation. They are: the beach, coffee, baby hairs and a “cheeky one piece,” a red and white swimsuit showcasing her behind from the brand Tavik. Decker added the hashtag “bοοty out” to her post as well as “mama bod” and “cheeky.”





The comments that followed were probably great for her ego. One that got a lot of likes came from the brand Tobi.com, which said, “Such a babe” with a flame emoji.

Another was from her brother, John James, a fitness guru, who wrote, “You look amazing Jess.”

Baby hairs weren’t the only thing Decker — who has her own clothing line, Kittenish — was owning. When one commenter asked why her foot was hiked up for the pose, she shot back, “Cus I’m trying to pose and make my butt look good for the pic.”

As for those baby hairs, she replied to another commenter that “they have a mind of their own.”

Hot boοty pix aside, the singer’s vacation has been family-centric. Her husband, Eric Decker, who retired from the NFL last year, turned 32 on Friday. On Monday, their daughter Vivianne is 5. In a tribute post to her first born, Jessie, also mom to Eric Jr. and Forrest, wrote that the day the child arrived in the world she “knew what unconditional, selfless, everlasting love meant.”





