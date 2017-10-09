Jessie James Decker pregnant with baby No. 3

Get ready for another Decker baby.

Jessie James Decker announced on Monday that she and her football player hubby, Eric Decker, are expecting their third child together. The country singer, 29, dropped the baby news on Instagram, along with a video in which they broke the news to their kids Vivianne, 3, and Eric, 2. (FYI: “Vivi” was excited; “Bub” was more into the iced tea.)

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! ” the songstress shared. “As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march.”

The photogenic fam has a reality show on E!, Eric & Jessie, and on the program she’s said she wants to expand her family. She recently told Entertainment Tonight she was “completely open” to a third child. “I wasn’t ready before because I had just had Vivi and Bub back to back, they are, like, 17 and a half months apart. Two little ones running around in diapers and bottles, you need a break. But now that little man is two, I’m completely open, and whatever happens, happens. I’m game. Let’s do it.”

Last month, Jessie James made headlines after saying that her husband, who plays for the Tennessee Titans, was tricked into protesting the national anthem. She said had he been made aware that his team was going to remain in the locker room for the star of the game, he wouldn’t have participated.





