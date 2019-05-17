Jessie James Decker fans go wild for her curve-hugging unitard: 'The hottest person in all of America'

Selling out in NYC had Jessie James Decker purring inside and out.

The 31-year-old “Roots and Wings” singer and reality TV star performed at the Beacon on Thursday and was celebrating the fact that it was the “biggest room I’ve ever played and sold out!” She promised fans an “amazing” show and delivered — down to her pink, animal-print unitard.

She shared a photo from her tour bus in the curve-hugging romper, writing, “Dat bus lyfe” and — which happens so rarely on Instagram — followers were almost all in agreement, commenting that she looks “amazing,” “incredible” and “unreal.”

One person dubbed her, “The hottest person in all of America.”

Some people drew comparisons to country queen Shania Twain.

Others suggested Pebbles Flintstone — after growing up and becoming a “fierce sex kitten.”

And one said Kelly Kapowski from Saved By the Bell.





But mostly they thought she looked like the very best version of herself.

And one quipped that it’s no wonder her family with hubby Eric keeps growing. (FYI: The mom of three said this week the ex-football player wants her family to grow even more.)

Decker recently shared with Yahoo her secret for taking a good swimsuit photo. Now we’ll have to hit her up again to find out how to take a good unitard photo.

