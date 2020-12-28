Jessie J says Meniere's disease left her temporarily deaf and unable to walk properly

Jessie J is thankfully on the mend after a scary incident sent her to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

The "Bang Bang" singer shared a video of herself singing, seemingly in good spirits on Saturday. Two days prior, she revealed in an Instagram Stories video that she was hospitalized after Meniere's disease — an inner-ear condition that can cause vertigo — left her deaf and unable to walk properly.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie said at the time. “Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome.”

“I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence," she added. "Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone."

Jessie continued, “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today.”

In another post, the performer described her experience with the condition, saying, “When I sing loud, it sounds like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear… I am now watching Queen’s Gambit with my finger in my ear. I’ve done the first episode four times because I [have] zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on."

Video: Huey Lewis opens up about his career-threatening hearing loss

Still, Jessie stayed positive as she shared well wishes with her fans on Christmas Eve.

"Sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn’t alone. We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime," she wrote. "Think about what you do have this week, not what you don’t."

Story continues

Related content: