Jessie J reveals that she's pregnant again, following 2021 miscarriage: 'Please be gentle with me'

Jessie J photographed in June. (Photo: Sarah Morris/WireImage)

Singer Jessie J is pregnant.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," the singer wrote Friday on social media. "Please be gentle with me... Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Her message was accompanied by a video featuring a look at her positive pregnancy test, sonogram and several views from the side of her belly, which she rubbed in some of the footage. The post was set to her song "Sunflower."

The happy news comes little more than a year after the star became pregnant another time, despite having previously been told by her doctor that she would be unable to conceive a child. She eventually decided to have a baby on her own, because "life is short," but then she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," the "Domino" artist wrote back then. "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be OK. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

The following month, she elaborated: "I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way. It's put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has."

By March, she said she intended to become pregnant again within the next two years, "whichever way it happens: naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted, whatever — I'm open."

Jessie J has said that she's always wanted a child.

"I have such maternal energy and I've always been, 'Just give me your baby,'" she told Michelle Visage on the BBC's Rule Breakers podcast. "If you meet me, just hand me your baby. I just love babies and children. I love it." She even wrote her 2018 song "Four Letter Word" about wanting to be a mother.

Her happy news was met with congratulations from fans and famous friends like Amber Riley, Kelly Rowland, Leona Lewis, Lilly Singh, Craig David and more.