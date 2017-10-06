Jessica Williams joins 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel cast

Jessica Williams is joining the wizarding world. Pottermore has announced that the Daily Show alum has been cast in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel in an unspecified role.

Williams is best known for her run as a correspondent on The Daily Show and for co-hosting the podcast 2 Dope Queens (soon to be a TV special), but earlier this year, she landed her first starring role in the Netflix comedy The Incredible Jessica James. She’s also an avowed Harry Potter fan, and over the last year, Williams and J.K. Rowling have struck up a fast friendship. Earlier this summer, they even celebrated their shared birthday together, and Rowling congratulated Williams for joining the cast on Twitter.

Soooooo happy ???? — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 6, 2017

Also joining the cast is Brontis Jodorowsky, who will be playing familiar Harry Potter character Nicolas Flamel. First mentioned in The Philosopher’s Stone, Flamel was the alchemist who discovered how to use the stone to create the Elixir of Life. He was close friends with Albus Dumbledore, who is also confirmed to appear in the Fantastic Beasts sequel and will be played by Jude Law.

Pottermore also unveiled a few other actors and character names: Wolf Roth as Spielman, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, Derek Riddell as Torquil Travers, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Roseri, Cornell S. John as Arnold Guzman, and Fiona Glascott as a yet unnamed character. (Travers and Rosier are the surnames of two Death Eaters who served Voldemort in the original series.)

The plot of the second Fantastic Beasts film picks up where the last one left off, with Eddie Redmayne set to return as magizoologist Newt Scamander. Also on board to return are Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina Picquery.

The plot follows Newt as he teams up with his former professor Dumbledore (Law) to battle against the nefarious dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

There are five films planned in the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and David Yates is returning to direct the as-yet-untitled second film. The second Fantastic Beasts will hit theaters Nov. 16, 2018.