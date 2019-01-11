Jessica Simpson shares photo of swollen foot, alarming fans

Jessica Simpson shared a photo of her swollen foot, and now fans are warning her about preeclampsia. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

Jessica Simpson is drawing concern from fans after sharing a photo on Thursday of her left foot. More specifically, they worry the star may be experiencing preeclampsia, which is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure.





While some fans were tongue-in-cheek about the issue, commenting, “I hear sometimes if you release an album it can cure [swollen] feet,” others were severely concerned about the star and her unborn child’s health.

“Make sure it isn’t preeclampsia. That swelling is intense, and usually a classic sign of preeclampsia. It can be dangerous. I had a stroke after coming down with it with baby number one,” one person shared.

Another wrote, “My feet looked just like that w/ preeclampsia. Contact your doctor ASAP.” More fans chimed in, writing, “Please go see a doctor ASAP!! My sister had preeclampsia and it stared just like that!! Elevate and ice to relieve pressure, but see a doctor ASAP!!”

Girl I’ve survived preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome 3 times. Call your dr and get urine protein checked and blood pressure right away!! — amanda 🇨🇦 (@CDNbossbabe) January 11, 2019





But what is preeclampsia?

Preeclampsia is diagnosed usually after the 20th week of pregnancy, when a mother’s blood pressure is elevated, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include headaches, abdominal pain, shortness of breath, oversensitivity to light, blurred vision or seeing spots.

While most women with preeclampsia will deliver healthy babies and fully recover, there are some who may experience complications that are life-threatening to both the mother and baby.

According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, “Preeclampsia is responsible for up to 20% of the 13 million preterm births each year.” It also reports that “preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy impact 5-8% of all births in the United States.”

Health care providers recommend taking time off work, bed rest and possibly hospitalization to keep the blood pressure under control. The goal is to keep the baby in utero for as long as possible, so long as growth continues.

