Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Father's Day Message for 'Best Father in the World,' Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is celebrating Father’s Day with a special message for husband Eric Johnson.

The fashion designer, 38, shared a sweet family photo featuring Johnson with their three children, and penned a note praising him as the “best father in the world.”

“Anyone that knows my husband Eric would agree that he is hands down the best Father in the world,” Simpson wrote. “Happy Father’s Day baby! Thank you for always putting love first. This family of 5 loves you with all of our hearts 💚💚💚💚💚.”

In the photo, which appears to be taken in a hospital, Johnson, 39, cradles newborn daughter Birdie Mae in his arms while proud siblings Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6, look on smiling.

RELATED: ‘Hot Dad Alert!’ Jessica Simpson Shares Snap of Husband Eric Johnson Holding Daughter Birdie

The sweet shot was noticed by Simpson’s mom Tina, who commented, “Happy Father’s Day!!!! Eric is a super hero Daddy! The BEST!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Love you 😘.”

Simpson married the former NFL player in July 2014. They welcomed daughter Maxwell in May 2012, and son Ace in June 2013.

Birdie Mae, Eric Johnson, Maxwell Drew, Jessica Simpson, Ace Knute | Jessica Simpson Instagram More

Their third bundle of joy, Birdie, was born on March 19, Simpson’s rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson later wrote on social media as she shared a photo of her older children meeting their new sibling for the first time.

The star celebrated life as a new mom of three on Mother’s Day, writing that she was “hormonally crying” as she read Mother’s Day cards written for her by Johnson and their children.

Simpson shared a photo of Johnson’s sweet card, which read, “Dear Jess, You have literally taken motherhood to the next level,” his card read. “You have given us three kids and I could not be more grateful or in awe of you. You make every one of my days special. I love you with all my heart. Love, Eric.”

Jessica Simpson/Instagram More

She also received a card from Maxwell and Ace, who wrote that they had the “greatest mom in the universe.”

“Dear Mom, You could not be more beautiful, more funny, more loving, more fun,” the kids’ card read. “We love you to infinity and beyond and tie a couple loops around the moon on the way back and then back to your heart. That’s how much we love you.”

RELATED: The Absolute Sweetest Photos of Jessica Simpson’s Baby Girl, Birdie