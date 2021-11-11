Jessica Simpson sings about addiction in powerful cover of 'Particles'

Jessica Simpson's still got it. The 41-year-old singer released a stripped-down version "Particles" on Thursday along with an emotional new music video. The 2017 track by rock band Nothing But Thieves is about someone battling addiction who pushes away those close to them. Simpson recently celebrated four years of sobriety.

"The whole idea of music heals is a very real statement to me. This song healed a broken piece of me," Simpson wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson releases ballad-like cover of "Particles." (Photo: YouTube)

The powerful lyrics clearly resonate with the star.

"It's been like a year since I've been home / Flirting with an addiction I can't shake off / My mouth is dry, I self medicate / This comedown won't cure itself," she sings. "It's driving you away / It's driving you away / Piece by piece / Day by day."

Simpson showcases her vocals on the piano-based cover — and her fans are delighted.

"Miss you singing Jessica!!!" one person wrote.

"In love with your version, i love this song," another fan commented.

"Love the lyrics. Love the message to your husband. It’s so true that they stay by us through our worst, but the day is so glorious when we overcome our addiction and get to show them the woman they always saw in us," wrote one woman.

Simpson decided to get sober after hitting rock bottom on Halloween four years ago. Earlier this month, she shared "an unrecognizable" photo of herself from Nov. 1, 2017.

"I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she shared. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

Simpson shares three kids — Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and 2-year-old daughter Birdie — with husband Eric Johnson. She detailed her addiction to alcohol and pills in her best-selling memoir Open Book.

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue," she continued. "I was. I didn't love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."