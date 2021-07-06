Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson wishes her a happy 7th anniversary: 'Still make me laugh just as hard as day 1'

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. (Photo: Instagram)

Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson gave his wife a shoutout Tuesday morning.

The day after their seventh wedding anniversary, the former NFL player said Simpson makes him laugh "just as hard as day one." He added that their kids — 9-year-old daughter Maxwell; son Ace, who turned 8 on June 30; and baby girl Birdie, who's 2 — "could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama."

His sweet message included several photos from their ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif.: The pair walking down the aisle, an up-close look at Simpson in her custom Carolina Herrera dress, them holding a young Maxwell and Ace. While it wasn't pictured, Maxwell was a flower girl, while Ace served as the ring bearer in front of the roughly 250 people who attended. The crowd included Simpson's little sister Ashlee and her husband, Evan Ross, and her longtime close friend CaCee Cobb and her husband, actor Donald Faison.

According to Simpson's own posts, the two spent their milestone weekend celebrating their little boy.

Simpson and Johnson began dating in 2010, five years after her split from her Newlyweds co-star, Nick Lachey. In Johnson's case, he was previously married to stylist Keri D'Angelo.

Simpson has famously said that her and Johnson's past love stories helped them to connect.

"Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person," she said on Today in September 2014. "When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

