Jessica Simpson Celebrates 'Cheeky' and 'Shoe Crazed' Daughter Birdie Turning 2: 'Boss Bird to Us All'

Happy birthday, Birdie Mae!

On Saturday, one day after her daughter's birthday, Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo from a party that she and her husband Eric Johnson hosted in honor of their child's milestone.

"Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can't help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that well all reveled in. Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom," Simpson shared, along with a photo of Birdie blowing out the candles on her cake.

"You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae," the mom of three wrote.

Simpson and Johnson also share son Ace Knute, 7½, and 8½-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED: The Absolute Sweetest Photos of Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie

Johnson also shared a tribute to their youngest child. On Friday, the former NFL athlete posted a candid father-daughter photo on Instagram.

"What a day Birdie Mae! I love you. Happy 2nd Birthday. You are a powerhouse of love and fun. You make our house come alive everyday. And you make us laugh all the time. You're hilarious and sooo cute," he wrote.

Last year, Simpson marked Birdie's 1st birthday with a sweet message on social media. "Happy 1st Birthday my angel Birdie Mae! You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply. With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine. Life get ready because the both of us were born ready. I love you! 💕#BIRDIEMAE," she wrote.

Story continues

RELATED: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Mae Meets Ashlee Simpson Ross' Baby Son Ziggy Blu

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jessica Simpson and family

Recently, Simpson opened about to PEOPLE about Birdie's close relationship with Ace.

"It's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs!" Simpson shared. "The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.' "

Simpson also called Birdie "very observant" and shared that the toddler "says hi to everybody."

"She'll stare you down for a bit and then, 'Hi. Hi.' She's so cute," said the proud mom. "She's also a bruiser, she'll just go darting off in one second and you're like, 'Wait, how'd you get all the way over there?' It's crazy. They're growing up so fast."