Jessica Mulroney Speaks Out in Defense of Meghan Markle amid Bullying Allegations Against Her

Jessica Mulroney is showing her support for longtime friend Meghan Markle amid bullying accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

Mulroney shared a throwback photo of the two friends sharing a meal together on Instagram Friday, writing in the caption that Meghan has never wavered from "kindness, empathy and love."

"I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman," Mulroney wrote. "In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

There has been a swell of support for Meghan over the past week after an article in The Times in the U.K. claimed that the Duchess of Sussex faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace — something her office has strongly refuted.

The Times article surfaced complaints made in October 2018 by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf, which claimed that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The piece was published just five days before Meghan and Prince Harry's highly anticipated sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, airing Sunday on CBS.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

In response to the legal letter to The Times, which reportedly said the newspaper was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" before the Oprah Winfrey interview, a source tells PEOPLE, "It is unfair, untrue and disingenuous to say that the palace is coordinating this."

There "are far more important things we are focusing on," a source adds, referring to Prince Philip's illness and his ongoing care following a heart procedure, the calls that the Queen has been making about vaccinations and the ongoing business of state.

On Wednesday, the palace announced they will launch a probe into the allegations.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the palace said. "Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

The statement continued, "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Several of Meghan's friends and colleagues have voiced their support for the former actress in the days since.

Patrick J. Adams, Meghan's former Suits costar, stood up for his friend — who is currently expecting her second child with Prince Harry — in a Twitter thread on Friday.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued," he began.

Adams, 39, said as Meghan became more recognized and written about in the media, he was "sickened" to see the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world."

However, he "knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."

The actor also slammed the British royal family for their role.

"It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," he wrote. "IMO, this newest chapter and it's timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency."

He concluded, "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Others also spoke out against the bullying accusations, including Meghan's longtime friend, writer and television producer Lindsay Jill Roth, actress Janina Gavankar, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, Meghan's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, TV writer Angela Harvey, Suits writer Jon Cowan and Suits creator Aaron Korsh.