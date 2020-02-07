Jessica Mendoza Out at ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ Will Remain With ESPN

Jessica Mendoza is out at ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” but the network has signed her to a multi-year contract extension that will keep her on in a variety of other roles, the network announced Friday.

Going forward, Mendoza will serve as an analyst for ESPN’s season-opening coverage, weeknight games and holiday baseball. She will also join ESPN Radio as a World Series game analyst this season. Her first game assignment will be ESPN’s March 2 spring training telecast when the Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels. Her first regular season assignment will come March 30.

Mendoza had served as a “Sunday Night Baseball” analyst since 2015, partnering with Alex Rodriguez and play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian for the last two years.

“I’ve always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time,” Mendoza said in a statement. “From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I’m excited about everything that lies ahead. Some of the best memories of my career have been with Sunday Night Baseball and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family. I’m grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can’t wait for the season to get started.”

“We are proud that Jessica, one of our most talented and recognizable commentators, will continue blazing new trails with ESPN for several years to come,” added Norby Williamson, executive vice president of production for ESPN. “Jessica will maintain her leadership position within our MLB property calling games on television and radio, plus extensive studio work, as we continue to reimagine our overall MLB coverage offerings. We know Jessica will thrive in this expanded role filled with new high-profile assignments.”

