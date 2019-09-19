Jessica Jaymes, Porn Star And 'Weeds' Actor, Dies At Age 43

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes, who appeared on Showtime’s “Weeds” and the HBO docuseries “Vivid Valley,” has died, according to reports. She was 43, according to several outlets, although a local newspaper reported her age as 40.

Jaymes was found “unresponsive” at her San Fernando Valley home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told People. The cause of death had not been reported.

LAPD Officer Tony Im told the Southern California News Group foul play was not suspected. EMS responded to a call for cardiac arrest at her address and she had a history of seizures, TMZ noted.

Jaymes had more than 906,000 followers on Instagram and appeared in more than 220 adult features and web scenes, according to Adult Video News.

Born Jessica Redding, the Anchorage, Alaska, native worked as a grammar school teacher before entering the porn industry, TMZ wrote.

Jaymes was Hustler Video’s first contract model, Hustler magazine reported. In 2008 she co-founded the websites Spizoo.com and Spizcash.com, calling for “proper treatment” of porn industry performers. In 2018 she was inducted into the Adult Video News Hall of Fame.

Spizoo tweeted that she was kind, generous, creative and energetic, “a true star.”

Yesterday, our queen and co-founder @jessicajaymes passed away, she was the most kind and generous person you could ever meet, creative and energetic, real and honest, a true star 💫. We love you Jess R.I.P. you are forever in our hearts , OUR #SpizooQueen#jessicajaymespic.twitter.com/Imb6OXOy3k — Spizoo (@SpizooNetwork) September 18, 2019

Jaymes’ mainstream credits included a few episodes of the Mary-Louise Parker marijuana series “Weeds” on Showtime in 2007, the HBO porn docuseries “Vivid Valley” and guest appearances on “The Howard Stern Show.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.