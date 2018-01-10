Jessica Chastain slams 'All the Money in the World' for paying Michelle Williams less than Mark Wahlberg

Jessica Chastain slams All the Money in the World for pay disparity (REUTERS)

It was thought that Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg waived their fee to reshoot scenes with Christopher Plummer but apparently that was not the case.

According to Jessica Chastain, Williams was just paid $80 a day while Wahlberg made “millions”.

“I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day – the minimum a SAG/AFTRA actor must be paid to work in Italy – compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify?” the actress tweeted.

“I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film.”

She shared the rumour on Twitter after Women and Hollywood founder Michelle Silverstein tweeted what she had heard about the situation.

“On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot,” Silverstein said.

“Did they think this wouldn’t come out? Unacceptable #TimesUp.”

Time’s Up is a movement which was launched by women of Hollywood following the multiple sexual harassment and abuse allegations in order to support women in the workplace, not just the film industry.

It also calls for equality in regards to pay and the issue of All the Money in the World certainly highlights an unfair gender disparity.

The film was reshot to replace alleged sexual abuser Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, reportedly costing Sony $10 million.

Sir Ridley Scott had claimed to USA Today in December that Michelle and Mark had waived their fees: “Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free.”

However, The Washington Post reported back in November that the actor had actually worked out a deal to make “at least $2 million for the approximately 10 days of work”.

Now USA Today claim that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million but Williams was never told despite having the same agents as the actor and Scott.

