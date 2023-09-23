Jessica Chastain Seemingly Sided With Sophie Turner Admist Her Divorce With Joe Jonas, And The Internet Is Living For It

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
0

Here's an update: Jessica Chastain is team Sophie Turner.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The split between Sophie and Joe Jonas have been a talk of the town lately, and recently things seem to have become more complicated.

Joe and Sophie were first linked together back in 2016. They got married in Las Vegas in 2019 followed by a formal ceremony in France, and share two young daughters. After seven years together — and married for three — Joe filed for divorce in early September. 

Joe and Sophie were first linked together back in 2016. They got married in Las Vegas in 2019 followed by a formal ceremony in France, and share two young daughters. After seven years together — and married for three — Joe filed for divorce in early September.

Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

Lately, there's been alleged new information surrounding their split. Just a few days ago, Sophie sued Joe in order to return their children to the UK. According to court documents, the two previously agreed that England would be their "forever home."

Their daughters had been in the States with Joe only as a “temporary arrangement” while Sophie was filming in the UK.

Their daughters had been in the States with Joe only as a “temporary arrangement” while Sophie was filming in the UK.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

In the documents, it was then alleged Joe had kept the children's passports to prevent them from leaving. Joe's representative, in response to Sophie's lawsuit, stated the singer is "keen to coparent with Sophie and would be 'OK' with them being raised between the US and the UK."

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Louis Vuitton

It's also been alleged Sophie was blindsided by the divorce and only found out about the filing through the media.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Then, of course, there was THAT photo recently with a famous ex of Joe's that Sophie stepped out with this week.

Yeah, A LOT has been happening. 

Yeah, A LOT has been happening.

Matt Crossick - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Anyways, Jessica, who worked with Sophie on Dark Phoenix, has now publicly showed her support for her former costar.

Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images
Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images

Jessica retweeted a Tweet that wrote Joe had "miscalculated" his popularity and that the false narratives about Sophie had been an attempt at "PR manipulation."

Twitter: @jes_chastain

👀 👀 If you thought Jessica's response was a bit unexpected — you weren't the only one. So did some of the responses, which were pretty entertaining:

Twitter: @azulgris27

@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain
@jes_chastain / Via Twitter: @jes_chastain

And we'll just end it with this X:

Twitter: @learning_to_die

Recommended Stories