Jessica Chastain Seemingly Sided With Sophie Turner Admist Her Divorce With Joe Jonas, And The Internet Is Living For It
Here's an update: Jessica Chastain is team Sophie Turner.
The split between Sophie and Joe Jonas have been a talk of the town lately, and recently things seem to have become more complicated.
Lately, there's been alleged new information surrounding their split. Just a few days ago, Sophie sued Joe in order to return their children to the UK. According to court documents, the two previously agreed that England would be their "forever home."
In the documents, it was then alleged Joe had kept the children's passports to prevent them from leaving. Joe's representative, in response to Sophie's lawsuit, stated the singer is "keen to coparent with Sophie and would be 'OK' with them being raised between the US and the UK."
It's also been alleged Sophie was blindsided by the divorce and only found out about the filing through the media.
Then, of course, there was THAT photo recently with a famous ex of Joe's that Sophie stepped out with this week.
Anyways, Jessica, who worked with Sophie on Dark Phoenix, has now publicly showed her support for her former costar.
Jessica retweeted a Tweet that wrote Joe had "miscalculated" his popularity and that the false narratives about Sophie had been an attempt at "PR manipulation."
The Oracle @rgay 🤍 https://t.co/RosjKuXW0m
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 22, 2023
👀 👀 If you thought Jessica's response was a bit unexpected — you weren't the only one. So did some of the responses, which were pretty entertaining:
Lol Jessica! You’re an A-lister, what ya doing down here in the streets!?? 🤣
— Me (@azulgris27) September 22, 2023
And we'll just end it with this X:
Costars stick together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zFVznPDZ2O
— ◽️ (@learning_to_die) September 23, 2023