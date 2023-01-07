Jessica Chastain Reveals She Rented Kyle Richards' House: 'How Do I Know This Place?'

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20003 -- Pictured: Jessica Chastain -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images); NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo - (Photo by: Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain has revealed the identity of her famous former landlord.

The Academy Award winner, 45, said that she rented out Kyle Richards' Bel Air house before the homeowner's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Sutton Stracke stayed there, as she appeared this week on Watch What Happens Live.

"I don't even think anyone knows, so I'm going to say this for the first time. I rented Kyle's house," she revealed to host Andy Cohen. "I swear that's true... before Sutton rented it.

"And I didn't realize it. My husband had picked it out. I said, 'How do I know this place?' And at one point, we had an issue with the movie theater room. [Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky] showed up," Chastain recounted with a laugh.

Although she didn't immediately clock the setting, Chastain admitted that she got a sense of déjà vu when she saw the "black and white checkered tiles at the entrance."

After WWHL shared the clip on Instagram, Kyle and Mauricio's daughter Alexia Umansky commented with the cry laughing and heart emojis.

Chastain's revelation comes a year after the couple sold the house for $6.1 million through Umansky's The Agency, following four years on the market. The family previously moved to Encino in 2017.

Shortly after, Richards, 53, and Umansky, 52, rented the residence out to Stracke, 51, for a whopping $20,000 a month.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Relist Bel Air House

In addition to Alexia, 26, Richards and Umansky share daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 15. Richards also shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Along with Farrah and Alexia, Mauricio leads the new Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, revealing the inner real estate workings of The Agency. He previously spoke to PEOPLE about the work-life dynamic that's depicted on the show.

"We're a very tight, close family, we always have been," Umansky said in October. "It shows the boss relationship and then the father relationship and how that transfers back and forth. I can tell you I'm a different boss than I am a father. There's no question about that."

Season 1 of Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix. RHOBH is currently filming season 13.