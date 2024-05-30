Jessica Chastain’s Musically Pedigreed N.Y.C. Apartment Is Up for Grabs

After roughly nine years of ownership, Jessica Chastain has decided to let go of her New York City apartment in Midtown’s flamboyant Osborne building, overlooking Carnegie Hall. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the veteran actress and producer is asking $7.45 million for the residence, which was once owned by legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The listing is held by Ellen Kapit and Cathy Taub of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Records show the Zero Dark Thirty star and her longtime husband, Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Pasi De Preposulo, paid Tony-winning composer Adam Guettel $5.1 million in 2015 for the 3,800-square-foot unit sited on the fourth floor of the 19th-century co-op, which is heralded as one of the city’s first major luxury apartment structures. Before that, the dwelling was occupied by Bernstein and his family from the 1950s to the early ’60s; a smaller rented place on a floor below is where he wrote the score for West Side Story.

Originally designed by architect James E. Ware, the landmark 1800s building had an annex tacked on several decades later.

Renovated by the couple during their tenure in collaboration with the design firm Carrier and Company, the four-bedroom, four-bath condo features numerous period details paired with newer touches like ornate wall coverings customized with Ralph Lauren fabrics. Highlights include a particularly eye-catching living room bedecked with oak parquet floors, restored mahogany paneling, plaster crown molding, carved doorways and windows, a vintage chandelier, a wood-burning fireplace, and a “very special” bay window sporting leaded glass transoms crafted by Tiffany Studios.

From there, pocketing doors open to reveal a fireside parlor, a formal dining room flaunts lacquered wainscoting and built-in window seats, and an eat-in kitchen is outfitted with quarter-sawn oak cabinetry, a rolling ladder, a colorful butcher block-topped island, and high-end appliances. An inviting primary bedroom displays a copper-clad soaking tub and a wall of mirrored closets, as well as a tiled bath equipped with dual vanities, a dressing area, and a walk-in shower; and elsewhere are two more bedrooms and a full bath, plus another bedroom that’s been converted into a bookshelf-lined library.

The star’s unit also comes with plenty of amenities courtesy of a hefty $7,000 monthly HOA fee, including 24/7 doormen, a resident building manager, storage spaces, a newly renovated gym, and a landscaped roof terrace with city and Central Park views.

Per WSJ, the 47-year-old California native is reportedly selling because her family, which includes two children, needs more space. Good thing she already owns a spacious brownstone on the Upper West Side that she bought for $8.8 million back in 2019, as well as a waterfront getway on New York’s Shelter Island.

