Jessica Chastain Encourages Producers to Sign Interim Agreements Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘It Will Show the AMPTP How Wrong They Are’

Jessica Chastain is encouraging independent producers to sign interim agreements amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

“If a majority of independent producers, come forward and sign the Interim Agreement deal it will show the AMPTP how wrong they are when they say our contract terms are unrealistic or unreasonable,” Chastain wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. “These agreements also provide employment opportunities for our crew members who are really struggling during the strike. By doing this, we advance our strike agenda as we keep the pressure on the struck companies in a way that nothing else will.”

Chastain shared a video of Fran Drescher alongside her post, in which the SAG-AFTRA president discusses the interim agreements in an interview.

“It’s strategic, the interim agreements, because the independents have to agree to our proposal,” Drescher says in the video. “It shows the AMPTP that we’re not being unrealistic, but we’re actually being fair and thoughtful to our member body.”

In order to obtain an interim agreement, a producer must operate independently from companies belonging to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to terms proposed by SAG-AFTRA in its negotiations with the AMPTP.

Back in August, SAG-AFTRA issued a statement encouraging members to promote and audition for approved interim agreement productions.

“This is what solidarity looks like. We are proud of our members who demonstrate the various ways to bolster the strike effort,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator, said in a statement. “Whether it’s walking a picket line, working on approved Interim Agreement productions, or maintaining employment on one of our other permissible, non-struck contracts, our members’ support for their union is empowering and inspiring.”

