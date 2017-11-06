Jessica Chastain Would Definitely Play Adult Beverly in ‘It’ Sequel: ‘I Hope We Can Make it Happen’

Jessica Chastain has been one of the names “It” fans have been throwing around when it comes to casting the adult version of Beverly Marsh, played by Sophia Lillis in the first installment. But would an A-list, Oscar-nominated actress like Chastain want to take on a role in a horror blockbuster like the “It” sequel? The answer is definitely yes. In a new interview with Screen Rant to promote her lead role in “Molly’s Game,” Chastain revealed she’s definitely interested in “It: Chapter Two.”

“Well, I love Andy [Muschietti] and Barbara [Muschietti],” Chastain told Screen Rant. “I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film, ‘Mama.’ His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so…We’ll see…They’re my friends. They’re like my family. Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.”

Director Andy Muschietti gave Chastain one of her early breakout hits with “Mama,” which grossed over $100 million worldwide opposite a $15 million budget in early 2013. Muschietti told Variety in September that he was considering a reunion with Chastain for “It: Chapter Two.”

“Jessica is an amazing actress and a very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly,” he said. “She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen. There are a lot of ideas for the rest of the cast that I’m playing with, but it’s a bit too premature to say those names right now.”

“It” has grossed over $670 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing horror film ever released (adjusted for inflation), so it won’t be surprising should the sequel attract many big names to play the older versions of the characters. Chastain can next be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut “Molly’s Game,” in theaters December 25. She recently wrapped production on the superhero blockbuster “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

