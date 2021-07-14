Jessica Biel Talks Pandemic Parenting with Justin Timberlake: 'We Just Have to Be There for Each Other'

jessica biel and justin timberlake

Jessica Biel/Instagram

Jessica Biel is clearly good at multi-tasking.

While navigating last year through the pandemic with her kids, sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months, and husband Justin Timberlake, 40, Biel was also getting her new health and wellness brand, Kinderfarms, ready to launch.

Alongside co-founders Jeremy Adams and Greg Willsey, Biel, 39, wanted their company to offer natural and effective products for families looking for cleaner options.

Most importantly the actress and producer hoped to "create an opportunity for parents to make a different choice for their kids," Biel tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And to be able to say, 'I really trust that the ingredients in these products are effective and non-toxic."

Jessica Biel Kinderfarms

Kinderfarms

Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake Silas

Jessica Biel/Instagram

The company's flagship product, Kinderlyte, is a natural, medical-grade hydration that helps with all forms of dehydration without artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Kindersprout, which rolls out next month, is a plant-based organic protein shake for kids.

At home with Timberlake, Biel says the couple has strived to divvy up parenting responsibilities — especially over the past year. "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," she says. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake/Instagram Justin Timberlake (R) and Jessica Biel

As for herself, Biel was grateful for the "huge" support of some of the pod schools the family was involved with. "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy," she says. "I am not a teacher. That is what I learned."

Now the actress finds hope in "just being with friends, looking at each other and going, 'We made it through,' " she adds. "Human beings are resilient creatures. We come back stronger when things are tough."