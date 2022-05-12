Jessica Biel reveals the 'surprising' and 'hilarious' way Justin Timberlake proposed to her

Jessica Biel joined The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday, where she revealed the details of how Justin Timberlake proposed to her in late 2011. The couple married less than a year later on Oct. 19, 2012 in the Italian countryside.

“It was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming,” Biel said. “We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits ... hats, gloves, everything. All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious…” Corden interjected, “You had no idea it was coming?” “No,” Biel replied.

Timberlake has spoken of the engagement, but only so far as to say that the song “Montana” from his 2018 album Man of the Woods was inspired by that moment. And as for that moment, Corden had a hard time understanding Timberlake’s thought process at the time.

“Bold to go skiing with a ring in your pocket,” Corden said. “That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire.” “I never thought about that,” Biel responded. Corden added, “It’s only if you’re some sort of maverick.”

Besides Timberlake sinking in the snow, the timing created obstacles for Biel as well.

“I should have thought about it because I had this huge glove on,” Biel said. “So I was, like, ripping a glove off, and…” Corden interrupted, saying, “For the first time, I’m questioning Justin Timberlake. Now I think about it. Now I think about it. I think this is a nuts way to propose, but I love that he did it.” “That’s just confidence, I guess,” Biel replied. “Yeah, well, he’s not lacking in confidence,” Corden said. “That’s why we love the chap.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. on CBS.

