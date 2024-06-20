Jessica Biel reportedly ‘extremely upset’ about Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest

NEW YORK — Jessica Biel may have looked unbothered in the wake of husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest on Tuesday, but insiders say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The “7th Heaven” alum, 42, is “extremely upset” about her 43-year-old husband’s latest transgression, this time in the Hamptons, a source told Us Weekly.

Though Biel was seen smiling while filming Amazon’s “The Better Sister” in uptown Manhattan on Tuesday, the source said she “was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working.”

Rather, the Emmy nominee “was really worried” about the “Selfish” singer, who was arrested early Tuesday after running a stop sign in Sag Harbor, Long Island, failing several field sobriety tests and refusing a breathalyzer.

Though he reportedly told his wife — with whom he shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — that he was “barely drinking,” the NSYNC alum was arraigned on a single DWI charge and released without bail.

Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke, told the Daily News Wednesday that he’ll “have a lot to say at the appropriate time but [is] currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office.”

Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court on July 26, the same day he’s supposed to perform the first of two consecutive shows in Kraków, Poland, as part of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.”

It’s unclear yet whether Timberlake will postpone any of the performances.

At the time of publication, Timberlake is still scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday in Chicago, before heading to New York for shows at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Wednesday.