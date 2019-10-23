Jessica Biel Reacts to Old Interview Clip Where She Reveals She Wasn't a 'Huge Fan' of 'NSync

The actress joined Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's 'Tonight Show' for an embarrassing stroll down memory lane.

Everyone's tastes change over time, and Jessica Biel is confronting that universal truth on Tuesday's Tonight Show.

Sitting down with Jimmy Fallon, the host jokingly confronted her with an old interview clip in which the actress -- who is married to former 'NSync star Justin Timberlake -- admitted that she's not a fan of the boy band.

Before surprising her with the clip, Fallon asked her if she was a 'NSync devotee when the band first made it big, and Biel said she wasn't, because she used to be "a lame music geek."

"Well, not lame, I was just listening to old-school stuff," she clarifies. "I was listening to theater productions, I was listening to Rent, I knew every word from Rent, I was listening to Motown."

Biel added, "I lived under a rock, I wasn't into pop culture music."

Which is when Fallon revealed that his writers managed to dig up an old sit-down chat with Biel's from "those times when 'NSync was around," and it was clear from her stunned face that she was not looking forward to the walk down memory lane.

"Jimmy. Jimmy… no…" Biel muttered. "No, please."

However, her pleading didn't keep the clip from getting played in all it's embarrassing glory.

"To be honest, I don't really listen [to them]," a younger Biel says in the clip from an old interview from 1999. "I mean, I know of them, of course. And I've heard of them, and I've heard the music. But I don't think I own any of their CDs."

"I'm not a huge fan," Biel of yesteryear concludes with a shrug. "But, cool, I guess."

.@JessicaBiel reacts to a 1999 clip where she admits she's not an *NSYNC fan. More with @JessicaBiel on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sLsyEYqUs8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) October 22, 2019

As the clip came to an end, Biel could't contain her shock, covering her hand with her mouth, stunned. Meanwhile, Fallon couldn't keep from laughing.

"You're in so much trouble," the late night host playfully taunted, adding."Probably now you know some 'NSync songs, right?"

"Not really," Biel admitted with a sigh. The Limetown star explained how apparent her ambivalence toward the band is when she and Timberlake were hanging out with some friends in Italy and they all decided to play a game of Truth or Dare.

"My dare was I had to sing an 'NSync song... and I literally couldn't," she recalled. "I only know three words, 'Bye, bye, bye.' Which I guess is just one word three times."

"But I wasn't allowed to sing that! I had to sing something else," she added. "Justin coached me through the chorus, the verse, I was looking at the words, it was humiliating!"

This isn't the first time Fallon has managed to get her in hot water with her husband. Back in July 2017, Biel and Fallon teamed up against Matt Bomer and Kelsea Ballerini for a game of Charades.

It all came down to the last round, which saw Bomer and Fallon having to act out the same clue to their partners. The clue they drew was "Cry Me A River," one of Timberlake's most famous tunes.

However, hard as he tried, Fallon couldn't get Biel to understand his clues, and Ballerini ended up guessing it -- and winning the game -- before Timberlake's wife even came close.

If she was embarrassed then, it's not hard to imagine how embarrassed she is after outright dismissing her man's boy band.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

For more on the cute couple, who just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary over the weekend, check out the video below.

