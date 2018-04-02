Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Open Up About Emergency C-Section When Having Son Silas

For Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, welcoming their son Silas in April 2015 didn't exactly turn out the way they intended.

In a new book by "Nanny to the Stars" Connie Simpson, the famous couple opened up about their original birth plan -- which apparently included "two midwives, one doula [and] one meditation birthing class -- and how they planned on having a "natural childbirth."

However, as the couple explain in this exclusive excerpt from The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, everything fell apart and Biel ended up having to undergo a C-section at the hospital.

View photos

Courtesy of Gallery Books More

"Our story with Nanny Connie started the day we brought our son home from the hospital. That may sound like a normal statement coming from new parents, except our birth plan was anything but normal. We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon. So, not exactly normal.

"When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock. I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision. I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!"

Luckily for the famous couple, Nanny Connie came into their lives to help their deal with the immense difficulties and numerous challenges many first-time parents face in the first few months of their newborn child's lives.

View photos

Courtesy of Gallery Books More

Now the adoring duo have a real handle on the whole parenting thing, and they've raised a really adorable little boy, who turns 3 in April. Check out the celebrity nanny's new book to see what impact getting helping hand had in the early days of their parenthood.

The Nannie Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood is out April 10. Reprint courtesy of Gallery Books.

RELATED CONTENT:



Justin Timberlake and Son Silas Have an Adorable Post-Thanksgiving Day Workout Session -- Watch!





Jessica Biel Admits Her Son Silas Is a Handful: 'If You Wake My Kid Up By Accident, You're Dead To Me'





Jessica Biel Calls Son Silas a 'Mini-Justin' Timberlake, Loses Charades on Her Husband's Hit Song: Watch!



Related Articles: