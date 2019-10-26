Jessica Biel Dressed Up as Justin Timberlake in 'NSYNC for Halloween — See the Hilarious Photos

Jessica Biel just revealed her hilarious Halloween costume — and it’s a nod to her husband!

On Friday night, the actress channeled Justin Timberlake‘s ‘NSYNC years while attending the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, hosted by Casamigos founders Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.

Biel, 37, stole the show in a metallic ’90s-inspired jumpsuit, white sneakers, tiny blue sunglasses, diamond earrings and, of course, a wig that resembled her husband’s short curls during his time in the iconic boy band.

Meanwhile, Timberlake, 38, who was one of the lead vocalists of ‘NSYNC from the band’s beginnings in 1995 until it ended in 2002, attended the bash alongside his wife dressed as a microphone — another nod to his ‘NSYNC era.

Timberlake and Biel were also joined by four male friends who dressed up as the other members of ‘NSYNC. A source tells PEOPLE that the group kept it moving on the dance floor until late into the night.

The couple — who have been married since 2012 — partied alongside the other celebs in attendance, including Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Kaitlynn Carter and Lisa Rinna.