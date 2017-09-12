Jessica Biel Admits Her Son Silas Is a Handful: 'If You Wake My Kid Up By Accident, You're Dead To Me'

Silas Timberlake is going through his terrible twos.

Jessica Biel appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, and got candid about her adorable son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake. Biel admitted she and Timberlake are "taking it one day at a time" when it comes to having a second child, given that Silas is already quite the handful.

Biel joked that she's currently having a "terrible" time with Silas.

Jessica Biel on Working and Raising Son Silas: 'It's Hard Trying to Find a Balance Between Work and Family'

"I mean, the things I have to pry out of his little, slimy hand," she said. "He's so stong, already."

"God forbid they wake up in the middle of the night," she added. "You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me. If you come in my house, and you do some crazy thing and you make too much noise, you turn on the music -- you are out."

When asked who the late night disrupters were, Biel jokingly threw her husband's pals under the bus.

"Not my friends. My friends are quiet, demure, modest," she shared. "He's a wild musician."

Of course, the 35-year-old actress had nice things to say about her son as well.

"I mean, listen: It's not all terrible, by the way," she told Colbert with a smile. "He's, like, the greatest of all time. Now, I'm feeling really bad. He's cute. He's funny."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Kiss, Have Adorable Date Night at U.S. Open

During Biel's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she called Silas a "mini-Justin."

Find out why, below!

Related Articles