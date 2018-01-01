Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren welcome baby No. 3

It’s a boy for Jessica Alba!
The actress and businesswoman welcomed a baby boy, Hayes Alba Warren, on New Year's Eve, according to a post she made on Instagram. "Best gift to ring in the New Year!!," Alba wrote alongside a precious photo of her newborn fast asleep. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro." She hashtagged the photo #familyof5.
Hayes is the first son for Alba and her husband, Cash Warren. Married since 2008, they are already parents to two daughters, 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven.
