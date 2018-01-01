Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren welcome baby No. 3

J: Funny how things pop up which you would never have remembered or known about, but for the internet!!!! Something you may not know, but should when it comes to politics... 25+/- years ago James Comey was the Deputy Special Counsel for the Senate Whitewater Investigation looking into the conduct of President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton. The investigation was to determine whether Bill Clinton used his political position as governor of Arkansas (in the 1980's) to push through an illegal loan to benefit Bill and Hillary's business partner in Whitewater. Several people involved in Whitewater went to jail, but no criminal prosecution was in the cards for Bill and Hillary. Remember James Comey was the Deputy Special Counsel for the Whitewater investigation. In Christopher Anderson's book, "American Evita: Hillary Clinton's Rise to Power", Anderson gives details of the New Square offenders pardon by Bill Clinton (they had been convicted of bilking the government of $30 million dollars). Christopher Anderson relates that at Hillary's urging Bill gave clemency to 16 Puerto Rican terrorists who took the lives of 16 Americans and wounded many others. Anderson tells us that Hillary admired the Marxist Carl Oglesby and Saul Alinsky. It is from her admiration for Saul Alinsky that she formed her belief that "the only way to make a real difference is to acquire power." The pardon of billionaire Marc Rich (who traded illegally with America's enemies including Iran) by President Bill Clinton was something that everyone knew reeked of impropriety after learning that Rich's wife donated $450,000 to the Clinton Library. Again, James Comey oversaw investigations of the pardon matters as well. Unbelievably, James Comey did not recommend charging the Clinton's in any of these matters. Wouldn't it be fair to give news coverage to these facts? The Clintons controlled Comey for decades. Many don't know about this. Side Note – Comey had NO problem prosecuting Martha Stewart for securities violations and sending her to jail.