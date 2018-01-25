Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Split, Source Says

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have broken up, a source close to the former couple tells ET.

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly have broken up, a source close to the former couple tells ET.

Williams and Kelly started quietly dating last summer, and according to our source, the two are no longer in contact.

"They haven’t seen each other in months," the source says.

Last October, 37-year-old Kelly slammed rumors that her relationship with the Grey's Anatomy star led to his split from estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee last April, after five years of marriage. The former couple shares two children together: 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 2-year-old son Maceo.

Kelly replied to an Instragram follower who wrote: "I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing."

"They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you," Kelly fired back. "Now f**k off."

Last July, 36-year-old Williams also shut down rumors of infidelity during his appearance in JAY-Z's mini-documentary, Footnotes for 4:44.

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years -- 13 years," Williams says. "All of a sudden, mother f**kers are writing think pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship -- like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart -- that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Meanwhile, Williams has agreed to pay Drake-Lee more than $50,000 per month in spousal support, according to divorce documents obtained last week by ET. Drake-Lee initially asked for sole custody of the couple's two children, but the couple share joint legal custody.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jesse Williams Spotted Out With Minka Kelly After He Shoots Down Cheating Allegations

Minka Kelly Shuts Down Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors: 'F**k Off'

Jesse Williams Responds to Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee's Request for Sole Custody of Their Children