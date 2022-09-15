Jesse Williams' Ex Seemingly Calls Out His Parenting in Message About Their Kids

Jesse Williams' ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee is ready to show the world her receipts.

The real estate broker—who shares son Maceo, 7, and daughter Sadie, 8, with the Grey's Anatomy star—seemingly called out the actor in a cryptic message on social media, after TMZ reported that he filed court documents seeking to update their current custody agreement.

"Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7yr and 8yr old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days?" Aryn captioned a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week? I don't think so! Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis."

She added, "There's a name for the condition of an adult who expects their children to indulge, caregive and service that adult's desires at the childrens' expense… #receiptsseason #ihavestayedquietforfartoolong."

E! News has reached out to Jesse's rep for comment but has not heard back.

Although Aryn did not name her ex in the post, she shared the message after TMZ reported that the actor—who is currently filming for Broadway in New York—is requesting that their prior custody agreement include days in the months of October through January.

In court documents obtained by E! News in March, the former couple agreed that Jesse would have the kids in New York for four consecutive days per month, with two of those days being weekends, as he started his spring run for the Broadway play, Take Me Out.

Now that Jesse is gearing up for the fall run of the baseball play to begin in October, TMZ reports that, according to the documents, Jesse says Aryn is refusing to allow the kids to fly back to New York from Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jesse has asked a judge to uphold their previous agreement and allow him to get custody of the kids in New York for four days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 12, as well as four days through their Thanksgiving break.

Additionally, Jesse wants the custody arrangement to continue through January 2023.

E! News has reached out to Aryn's lawyer for comment but has not heard back.