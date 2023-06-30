Jesse Watters' Tasteless Kamala Harris Joke Sparked Walkout At Conference: CNN

Fox News personality Jesse Watters told a joke about Vice President Kamala Harris at an industry conference that was so offensive that attendees walked out and the host apologized, CNN reported Wednesday.

Watters made a crude comment questioning Harris’ gender at the Big “I” Legislative Conference for insurance agents in April, prompting “an epic meltdown afterward,” one of several people familiar with the events told the news outlet.

The conference at the Renaissance Washington hotel was sponsored by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, which “went into damage control,” according to the source.

Some executives and agents “squirmed in their seats” while others exited, voicing their outrage to the trade group, CNN wrote. Making matters more awkward was that many guests were scheduled to attend a diversity and inclusion luncheon later.

The Brokers of America official who conducted the Watters interview, retiring President Bob Rusbuldt, apologized at the luncheon and was eventually “sidelined” from the events.

The association’s chair, John Costello, later issued a statement, saying: “The association acted quickly and decisively following the incident, and the interview session conducted at our event does not reflect the culture and values of the Big I.”

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that Watters had “no recollection” of the events and said his Q&A was well-received.

Watters’ alleged dig would strike many as on-brand. The longtime Fox News personality was promoted this week to permanently replace the ousted Tucker Carlson in the conservative channel’s 8 p.m. slot beginning next month.

In one hot take since, he said of former President Barack Obama: “He’s never really looking at things from an American perspective.”

Watters has previously taken shots at Harris as well, and insults of the vice president have been a recurring Fox News theme.

Related...