Jesse Watters Has Really Dumb 'Proof' That Trump Loves Hispanics More Than Biden

Jesse Watters suggested Wednesday that Donald Trump’s taco bowls prove that he cares more about Latinos than President Joe Biden. (Watch the video below.)

“The Five” cohost Jeanine Pirro had blasted Biden’s “mighty desperate” plea for Hispanic support on radio and at a Mexican restaurant in Arizona this week. The president reminded listeners of Trump’s bigoted name-calling of migrants as far back as 2016 and his recent statement that immigrants were poisoning the blood of the country. “I need you badly,” Biden told the voters, drawing parallels between his Irish heritage and Latinos.

Pirro passed the baton to Watters, who called Biden’s attempt to reach those voters “pretty pathetic.”

Then he offered his seemingly serious theory, presumably about the taco bowls sold at Trump Grill in Trump Tower. (Yes, the same taco bowl that Trump once used to declare his love for Latinos.)

“One word ― actually two, Judge ― taco bowls,” Watters said, apparently without a hint of irony. “Donald Trump sells taco bowls. They’re the greatest taco bowls you’ve ever eaten. I’ve tried them. They’re delicious. Does Joe Biden sell taco bowls? No. His family thinks Mexican Americans are tacos.”

In 2016 Trump posed with one of the taco bowls from the restaurant and proclaimed, ”Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”

Of course Trump had already made building a wall to keep Mexicans out as one of his campaign promises. “They’re bringing drugs,” he had said of Mexican immigrants. “They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, responding to Trump’s “wall of hate,” later gave his review of taco bowls in general.

“[Taco bowls] are shit,” he said. “They are not even Mexican. Why is the bowl made out of tortilla? Just eat a fucking taco.”

