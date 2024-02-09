Jesse Watters Bombards Joe Biden On His Mental Fitness ― And Then Karma Strikes

Fox News host Jesse Watters made an embarrassing blunder after an entire segment questioned President Joe Biden’s competence on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The conservative news channel was covering Biden’s defiant press conference after the Justice Department decided not to prosecute him for stowing classified documents.

Special counsel Robert Hur had determined in a ruling that Biden was a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” fanning more concern about the president’s sharpness at age 81 and providing more grist for GOP opposition.

But Watters, at 45, had a “senior moment” of his own.

After parading the likes of Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and Dana Perino to pile on the president, Watters welcomed another guest.

“South Carolina Governor Kristi Noem joins us now,” he said. Noem, of course, is the Donald Trump-lovin’ governor of South Dakota.

Seconds after trying to criticize President Biden’s memory, Fox host Jesse Watters refers to Kristi Noem as the governor of “South Carolina,” not South Dakota pic.twitter.com/AFR6YaRCOk — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 9, 2024

Viewers wrote that Watters was due a bit of karma (and maybe a dose of Prevagen?).

Sounds about like karma moved swiftly to Jesse. 😂 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 9, 2024

At least he got the correct continent. 🤣 — Military Recruiting Crisis (@Mil_Rec_Crisis) February 9, 2024