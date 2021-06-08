Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares Sun Safety Message After Having 'a Bit of Skin Cancer' Removed

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is speaking candidly about his health.

On Monday, the 45-year-old actor revealed that his dermatologist found "a bit of skin cancer" during a check-up. Sharing the update, Ferguson posted a photo of himself at a Los Angeles doctor's office with a bandage on his neck, below his right ear.

"Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks… especially if you're fair like me," the Modern Family alum began his post. "I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go. 😩."

"Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found," he continued, adding, "Don't worry, I got it early and I'm gonna be just fine. 🔪 (and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!)."

RELATED: Dermatologists Say You Should Still Be Wearing Sunscreen Indoors - Here's Why

Skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells that typically develop on skin exposed to sunlight, namely the sun's UV rays, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma are the three major types of skin cancer, while Merkel cell carcinoma is a rarer, more aggressive form of skin cancer, per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Factors that may increase an individuals risk of skin cancer include, but are not limited to, having fair skin, a history of a large amount of exposure to the sun, having moles and a family history of skin cancer.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Sunscreen Daily Since She Was a Teenager: 'I Don't Forget to Wear SPF'

Story continues

In the comments section, Ferguson's loved ones and famous friends shared supportive messages.

"Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!" wrote the actor's husband, Justin Mikita.

"Glad you're ok! Yes please on SPF," said Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz.

"SPF one million!!!" echoed Zooey Deschanel. "And hats- so many hats!"

"sending you love and thx for the reminder," said filmmaker Jake Wilson.

Meanwhile, Broadway star Kelli O'Hara revealed that she ran into a similar situation as Ferguson and stressed his sun safety message.

"OMG same for me today!!" she wrote. "All good. But yes, wear your sunscreen!!"