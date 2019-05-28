Jessa Duggar Welcomes Third Child, a Girl, with Husband Ben Seewald: 'She Is Already So Loved'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is a mama — x3!

The Counting On star gave birth her third child with husband Ben Seewald, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple welcomed daughter Ivy Jane Seewald at their Arkansas home on Sunday, May 26. The newborn baby girl weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured in at 20.5 inches long.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” the couple said in a statement, adding that their sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, were born at nearly 10 pounds and close to 9 pounds, respectively. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Jessa and Ben announced the pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE on Jan. 9.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told PEOPLE in a statement. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Added Ben of their elder children: “Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to!”

Jessa, 25, and Ben, 23, tied the knot in front of more than 1,000 people at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, in November 2014.

A year after saying their I dos, the pair welcomed their first child, 28-month-old son Spurgeon Elliot, in November 2015. And last February, they became a family of four when they welcomed son Henry Wilberforce, now 13 months.

Following Henry’s birth, the couple opened up about their desire to one day grow their family through adoption.

“Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it’s something we continue to look into,” Jessa told PEOPLE. “We’ve also talked about fostering to adopt.”

While they have plans for “many future babies,” Jessa said at the time that they’ll have to switch up their living situation before they do.

