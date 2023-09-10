Jessa Duggar is pregnant with her fifth child: ‘Our rainbow baby is on the way’

The Duggar family is growing (again): Jessa Seewald is expecting her fifth baby.

Seewald, 30, the fifth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, shared the news Saturday in an Instagram story and on her YouTube channel.

“After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited,” she said in the voiceover for a video showing her packing for a romantic getaway, with a shot of her positive pregnancy test on the bathroom counter.Seewald and husband Ben, 28, who starred in the reality show “Counting On,” also suffered a pregnancy loss in 2022.

They have been married since 2014 and are the parents of Spurgeon, 7; Henry, 6; Ivy, 4; and Fern, 2. The couple also lost a baby in 2020 before Fern’s birth in 2021.

“Ben and I were able to take our first real getaway without the kids and it was so relaxing and refreshing to have this time together,” she wrote in the caption for the video, which is interrupted by her kids’ squabble over gummy candy.

Fans had speculated about the pregnancy for months because of Seewald's absence from her social media posts, which have focused on her kids.

Seewald made her big reveal three days before the publication of her big sister Jill Duggar’s new memoir, “Counting the Costs,” out Tuesday.

The book’s official synopsis promises to share “the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation” on “19 Kids and Counting.”Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard “are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” the synopsis says.

“Counting On” was canceled in 2021, after Seewald’s oldest sibling, Josh Duggar, was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography. He is currently serving a 12½-year prison sentence.

