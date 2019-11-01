Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley on Her 'Heartbreaking' Divorce: 'It's More Than Exhausting'

Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation took fans inside a rare moment of vulnerability from Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

The episode picked up in the aftermath of an explosive argument between Jenni and Angelina Pivarnick over Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. Angelina felt that Zack had been “inappropriate” with her during a wild night out in Las Vegas while Jenni was drunkenly passed out, but he claimed that she actually tried to kiss him — which she may have, on the cheek.

The two women had been feuding over the disagreement for weeks. Finally, the morning after the fight, they successfully squashed their beef once and for all with a mature (and sober) sit-down.

“I appreciate the fact that she’s trying to olive branch it,” Jenni said. “I’m tired of fighting with her all the time. She’s sorry, and I’m sorry, and I’m ready to move on.”

But still, not all was coming up roses in Jenni’s world. At the time, she was going through a difficult divorce from Roger Mathews, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“We were talking about regrets earlier — I’ve been thinking about the biggest one,” she told her best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during a heart-to-heart later in the episode.

“Roger?” Nicole asked.

“Yeah,” Jenni said. “I’m going through it with the divorce. It’s been almost a year since I filed. When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

“He’s the f—ing worst,” Nicole said. “But you always knew it wasn’t right.”

After almost three years of marriage, Jenni, 34, filed for divorce from Mathews, 44, in September 2018. Though they continued to spend time together as a family after the divorce filing, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary that October, the relationship took a downward turn in December, when Jenni filed for a restraining order against Mathews after the two got into an argument.

On Thursday’s episode, Jenni said her kids were giving her strength amid the acrimonious split.

“I’s just really hard,” she said. “They’re my bliss as I’m suffering. … It’s more than exhausting — it can mentally break someone. I just want peace.”

The exes did eventually manage to put the animosity behind them and finalized their divorce proceedings this past August, with her rep telling PEOPLE at the time that they “reached an amicable conclusion” and “remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.