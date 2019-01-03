'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split After New Year's Fight: Reports

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is reportedly starting 2019 as a single man.

The Jersey Shore star and girlfriend Jen Harley have split once again following a New Year Eve’s fight, according to Radar.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Harley, who share 8-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, “got into a fight on New Year’s Eve,” a source told Us Weekly, which first reported the news. “They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night.”

Ortiz-Magro’s rep did not return PEOPLE‘s request for comment.

The father of one also deleted all photos of Harley from his Instagram.

The breakup should come as no surprise to Jersey Shore fans, who’ve watched the pair’s ups and downs throughout the past year.

Just weeks after they welcomed their daughter, Ortiz-Magro faced cheating allegations during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In April, the pair took their feud public on social media, when Ortiz-Magro accused Harley of keeping “sex videos” of her and an ex on her phone.

RELATED: Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Says She Was Robbed While Home with Their Baby

In June, cops were called when they got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season two of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Later that month, Harley allegedly dragged him with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat — putting him in a sling. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

A source close to the father told PEOPLE in June that he’s been “trying his best” to keep their relationship alive for the sake of their daughter. “If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” the insider said. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter.”

At the beginning of October, the couple seemed to have reconciled after Harley shared a photo of herself and her baby daddy holding her in his arms as she kissed his cheek. “How we are all the time,” she captioned the shot. “We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been. I love you and have your back always.”

She also posted several photos of the family enjoying a Central Park outing in New York City, along with her first child, Mason, 12.

RELATED: Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Celebrate Her Birthday After Black Eye Incident

During an October episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro flew in from Las Vegas to surprise Deena Cortese at her baby’s sex reveal party, where he brushed off the June incident as an “accident.”

He also revealed at the time that they were “going to do some couples therapy,” saying they were trying to work it out: “Seven hours of therapy a day. It’s like school and then you take the f—ing final.”

But at the end of October, after Harley claimed that the reality show was the sole reason for their relationship drama — “Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” she wrote on her Instagram Story — Ortiz-Magro accused her of neglecting her 12-year-old son from a previous relationship, leaving him “alone while she went to drink.”

He also posted and deleted a video in which the two could be heard arguing inside their home, accusing Harley of abusing him: “Tons of lies goin around!! Listen to the background you can hear the assault with a weapon and hands!!! #MenLiveMatter#AbuseOrNah,” he captioned the post.

Days earlier, he’d shared a photo of his bruised face and black eye on Instagram, seemingly blaming Harley and apologizing for “lying” to his friends to protect her.

Overnight, Harley posted a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between the two and captioned it: “The truth about the black eye lol. Begging me back!!!”

“I fkin love u and ur s—ing on me. I’ll fix it baby,” read an alleged message from Ortiz-Magro. “U want me to post something say [sic] that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incedent [sic] and we are working at making things better so we are never back in that situation again?”

“Get the f out of here you legit make me wanna puke right now,” Harley allegedly responded.