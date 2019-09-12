'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Released From Prison





"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a happy man because he has finally been released from prison.

Sitch was released Thursday morning around 8:30 AM. His wife greeted him at the gates and released a statement after he was breathing free air.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort." They go on ... "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"

In January of this year, he surrendered himself to a New York federal prison to serve a eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

Sorrentino was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and must complete 500 hours of community service.

Situation documented his experience while on his way to prison with an emotional video on Instagram.

Before entering prison, the reality star had celebrated three years of sobriety, and credited getting clean with helping keep him on a good path.

The "Jersey Shore" star was one of several high profile inmates that served time at that NY facility. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen is serving his time there and Boston George Jung, played by Johnny Depp in the film, "Blow," served his sentence there.

Situation received several visitors while serving his hard time, including his wife Lauren and a few of his castmates from their hit show 'Jersey Shore'. They posed for a photo outside the facility to show a united front for the Jersey crew.

Support From The Cast