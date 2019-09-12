'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Released From Prison

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a happy man because he has finally been released from prison.
Sitch was released Thursday morning around 8:30 AM. His wife greeted him at the gates and released a statement after he was breathing free air.
"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort." They go on ... "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"
In January of this year, he surrendered himself to a New York federal prison to serve a eight-month sentence for tax evasion.
Sorrentino was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and must complete 500 hours of community service.
Situation documented his experience while on his way to prison with an emotional video on Instagram.
Before entering prison, the reality star had celebrated three years of sobriety, and credited getting clean with helping keep him on a good path.
The "Jersey Shore" star was one of several high profile inmates that served time at that NY facility. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen is serving his time there and Boston George Jung, played by Johnny Depp in the film, "Blow," served his sentence there.
Situation received several visitors while serving his hard time, including his wife Lauren and a few of his castmates from their hit show 'Jersey Shore'. They posed for a photo outside the facility to show a united front for the Jersey crew.
Support From The Cast
The girls from "Jersey Shore" protested on behalf Situation outside the State Capitol in Washington, DC. Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Denna Cortese, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick all wore matching t-shirts that said "Free Sitch".
Birthday Boy
Situation even celebrated his 38th birthday behind bars and his MTV fans and friends showed their support on social media. On one instagram post from the MTV crew: Hey @mikethesituation, your fans have something they want to say to you on your special day! Happy birthday Big Daddy Sitch, we love you! ❤ #JSFamilyVacation.
Sorrentino is probably looking forward to seeing his wife and having an amazing meal other than prison food. The Blast broke the story, the commissary list at FCI Otisville, where he was serving his time had a whole list of ingredients for Italian feast, even a pizza kit.
Situation's brother Marc Sorrentino is currently behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in the slammer.
It's about that time for Situation to do what he does best: gym, tan, non-prison laundry.