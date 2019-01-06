Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Welcomes Son Christopher John — See His First Photos!

Deena Cortese is a mama!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 31, and husband Christopher Buckner welcomed their first child, son Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4:41 pm, she announced on Instagram with videos and photos of the baby boy.

“Our Little Man has finally arrived 💙 Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙??,” she wrote in the caption. “Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ??.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Pregnant Deena Cortese Says Her Baby Boy Already Knows His Dad’s Voice

Cortese and Buckner revealed their baby news on Instagram in July, when the then-expectant mama posted a photo gallery featuring the couple holding up a onesie that read, “Coming Soon Baby Buckner December 2018.”

“We have a sweet little boy on the way! We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!” Cortese wrote.

Hours later, the reality star shared a video and photo series from the spouses’ potentially explosive sex reveal, where they first learned she was expecting a boy.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Boy on the Way for Jersey Shore‘s Deena Cortese





The new mom opened up during a November episode of Family Vacation about a scary moment during her pregnancy, getting emotional as she explained to costars and best friends Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that her doctor had put her on bed rest after she suddenly started bleeding.

“Last week, I had a scare,” said Cortese as she started to cry. “I get emotional because it’s scary. I just started bleeding, but I’m fine. … Honestly, the scariest moment in my life. I was a nervous wreck, but Chris was so calm, thank God.”

Luckily, Cortese and her unborn son were both okay, but she opted out of joining the rest of the roomies at their next share house.

“The baby’s fine,” she said. “The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment ’cause I’m still spotting. I just think it might be better for me not to live in the house, but I’d love to come and visit you guys and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

Deena Cortese More

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Deena Cortese Shares Her First Baby Bump Photo and Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings

Cortese was joined by Farley, 32, Polizzi, 31, Angelina Pivarnick, 32, and former castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, for her baby shower in November.

It was the first time all were together since Cortese and Buckner’s October 2017 wedding. Giancola famously opted out of the MTV reboot to focus on her businesses and relationship — and avoid “potentially toxic situations,” seemingly referring to her ex and former costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33. (Their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012).

Though she skipped out on Family Vacation, there appeared to be no hard feelings between Giancola and her female costars, as the group was all smiles in a sea of shower photos shared on social media.