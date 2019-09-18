Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Suing FDNY Supervisor for Allegedly Sexually Harassing Her

Angelina Pivarnick, one of the original castmates of Jersey Shore who went on to pursue a career as a Staten Island EMT, has filed a federal lawsuit against her FDNY supervisor after she claims he incessantly sexually harassed her.

In a complaint filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court, which was obtained by Page Six, Pivarnick alleges that Lt. Jonathan Schecter, of the EMS Rossville Station 23 in Staten Island, pestered her for sex, made inappropriate comments about her appearance, and groped her.

When Pivarnick, 33, spoke up and told Schecter to stop, she was allegedly punished with unpleasant tasks, including cleanup duty, according to the complaint.

The reality star also claims in the lawsuit that a different unnamed boss, who was not mentioned as a defendant, would often harass her about how many men she had slept with during her time on Jersey Shore.

In a statement to Page Six, Pivarnick said, “It should go without saying that what I experienced has nothing to do with television or entertainment. Like all women, I am entitled to be treated with dignity and respect at work. And I should not have to accept unwanted sexual advances, crude comments about my body or physical assault.”

A representative for Pivarnick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

An attorney for Schecter could not be located by PEOPLE and the NYFD did not comment on his or the department’s behalf when contacted.

The lawsuit states that Pivarnick endured the sexual harassment from both men over a course of two years, beginning in 2017.

“Schechter incessantly subjected Pivarnick to unwelcome sexual advances, as well as comments about her body and physical appearance,” the lawsuit claims, adding that Pivarnick received multiple inappropriate text messages from the lieutenant.

The reality star claims that she told her supervisor she was not interested in his advances but he allegedly responded by texting her, “you still owe me something naughty,” according to the lawsuit.

In Sept. 2017, Schechter allegedly texted Pivarnick, “Your ass is amazing and I wish I wasn’t working or in uniform because I definitely would’ve kissed those amazing lips,” the lawsuit states.

His unwanted advances continued into May 2018, when Schechter allegedly “grabbed and squeezed her buttock” in a parking lot outside the Staten Island station and “made contact with her vaginal area,” according to the lawsuit.

