Jersey Shore: Angelina Breaks Down Over 'Upsetting' Rumor She Kissed JWoww's Boyfriend

Move over, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — this week, someone else is at the center of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation drama.

On Thursday’s episode of the MTV reality show, tensions swirled in the aftermath of a drunken night out in Las Vegas, which began with a fight between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello at dinner — followed by an eyebrow-raising moment when he got a little too close for comfort with her at the club later in the evening.

“I just think [Zack] is creepy,” Angelina told cameras. “If you’re in a relationship with somebody, you don’t go ahead and grab another girl. I don’t care if it was my side, I don’t care if it was my ass, it’s just weird altogether.”

Jenni, meanwhile, had no idea what had transpired — and admittedly, she didn’t remember much from the night at all.

“I think 24 did great with the roomies,” she said, referring to Zack, who is 24, by the nickname the cast had jokingly given him. “I really wish I remember more. I don’t, so I like to say he did good.”

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex-Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Posts About ‘Strength’ After Split

But Vinny Guadagnino — who was the only sober one that night — felt Zack had acted inappropriately.

“I saw you guys dancing at Drai’s and he grabbed you,” he told Angelina the morning after. “What the f— was that?”

“You saw it! Thank God,” Angelina exclaimed. “I wasn’t dreaming.”

“Jenni was right here, you were next to him and he grabbed you and was touching your a–,” Vinny said. “That was weird.”

“Oh, his hand was all over that s—,” Angelina said. “I don’t know, I can’t put my finger on the kid. In all honesty, I felt that he got too comfortable way too quick with me. It wasn’t normal.”

Weeks later, once everyone was back in New Jersey, the drama bubbled up.

“It’s been a little awkward since we got back from Vegas,” Vinny explained. “What happened was we were in a group chat talking about the night Jenni was drunk in Vegas with 24. I made a comment like, ‘Yeah, how about when Zack was dancing with Angelina?’ Then Angelina says that Zack was grabbing her, she doesn’t like 24, his intentions aren’t good. And that really pissed of Jenni.”

At this point, Jenni was convinced Angelina was the one who acted inappropriately, revealing that Zack had told her Angelina even kissed him at one point in the night. According to his version of the story, Jenni and Zack were facing each other, kissing, when Angelina leaned in from the side to intercept them, planting a kiss on the side of Zack’s mouth. But Vinny insisted he didn’t see that happen.

“I saw him dancing with the two of you,” he told Jenni. “Then he reached around and probably touched [her thigh] to dance with both of you, which was weird to me.”

“Whatever,” Jenni said. “To me, that’s harmless.”

It became clear that Jenni was siding with her man. “I’m sorry, but there’s nothing for me to be mad at,” she said. “Unless Zack physically cheated on me, it’s not my problem. If he kissed her, it would be a huge problem. But he didn’t. Supposedly, she did.”

“I don’t trust Angelina,” she added. “I truly believe Zack, he’s not capable of lying. There’s nothing for him to gain out of that.”

View photos From left: Angelina Pivarnick, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni More

Angelina was devastated. “The lies about me kissing 24 are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship,” she said. “I don’t think the girls know the severity of how bad this can actually get for me and my relationship. Right now, I just feel like nobody has my back.”